公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Confederate Tech, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron

Dec 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.9 billion ($59.10 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
