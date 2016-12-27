版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Wholetech System, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron

Dec 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.9 billion ($58.91 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
