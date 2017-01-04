版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Lam Research, Applied Materials

Jan 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($40.31 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
