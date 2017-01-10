BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$530 mln

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$530 million ($16.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jd0DoP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9280 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky