公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 17:03 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$530 mln

Jan 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$530 million ($16.60 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jd0DoP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9280 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
