公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp

Jan 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
