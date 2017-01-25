版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 12:22 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials

Jan 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2920 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
