2015年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Exelis Q4 earnings from continuing operations $0.45/share

Feb 27 Exelis :

* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations ex-items $0.47

* Q4 revenue from continuing operations $933 million, up 1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, rev view $912.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:

