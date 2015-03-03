BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports Feb U.S. sales of 163,586 units

March 3 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US LLC reported Feb U.S. sales of 163,586 units, a 6 percent increase compared with sales in Feb 2014

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of February with an 85-day supply of inventory

* FCA US sees 16.5 mln U.S. February auto sales, not including medium and heavy-trucks, below analysts' expectations