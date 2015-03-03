BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports Feb U.S. sales of 163,586 units

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US LLC reported Feb U.S. sales of 163,586 units, a 6 percent increase compared with sales in Feb 2014
* FCA US LLC says finished the month of February with an 85-day supply of inventory
* FCA US sees 16.5 mln U.S. February auto sales, not including medium and heavy-trucks, below analysts' expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.