BRIEF-Ford Motor Q1 earnings $0.23 per share

April 28 Ford Motor Co
* Q1 net income $924 million or $0.23 a share versus $989
million or $0.24 a share
* Q1 revenue $33.9 billion versus $35.9 billion a year
earlier
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $33.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms forecast of 2015 operating profit of $8.5
billion to $9.5 billion
* Ups outlook for 2015 n. American operating margin to a
range of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent from prior view of 8 to 9
percent
* Cuts 2015 forecast for s. America to an improvement from
2014 loss instead of a substantial improvement it said
previously
* Says improved global market share by 0.2 points to 7
percent, europe and s. America higher
* Says q1 n. American operating profit $1.34 billion,
operating margin 6.7 percent
* Says q1 middle east and africa profit was $79 million; q1
asia pacific profit was $103 million
* Says ended q1 with $19.5 billion in gross cash, and $30.2
billion in total liquidity
* Says q1 s. American operating loss of $189 million; q1
europe loss was $185 million
