BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals says cystic fibrosis combo succeeds in late stage trials

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 Vertex Pharmaceuticals -
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says cystic fibrosis combo of kalydeco and lumacaftor succeeds in late stage trials
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says combo improved lung function in patients with most common genetic mutation associated with rare lung disease
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says would file applications for U.S. And european approval for the combo in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017