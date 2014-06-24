版本:
BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals says cystic fibrosis combo succeeds in late stage trials

June 24 Vertex Pharmaceuticals -

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says cystic fibrosis combo of kalydeco and lumacaftor succeeds in late stage trials

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says combo improved lung function in patients with most common genetic mutation associated with rare lung disease

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says would file applications for U.S. And european approval for the combo in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
