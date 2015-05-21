版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-U.S. Business borrowing for new equipment up 1 pct at $8.2 bln in April- ELFA

May 21 U.S. Business Borrowing For New Equipment Up 1 Pct At $8.2 Bln In April; Volume Down 8 Pct Compared To March 2015

* Elfa

