BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports Q4 gaap earnings $0.49/share

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
Feb 5 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.49; Q4 gaap net revenue $1.58 billion versus. $1.52 billion last year
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.94; Q4 non-gaap revenue $2.21 billion versus. $2.27 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says announces two-year stock repurchase plan of $750 million and debt paydown of $250 million
* "this year, we expect to expand our franchise portfolio to 10 blockbusters, up from five franchises at the beginning of 2014"
* Says increases cash dividend by 15 percent to $0.23 per common share
* Says 2015 international revenue and earnings expected to be translated at much lower rates than in 2014 due to strengthening of the U.S. Dollar
* Sees CY 2015 gaap earnings per share $0.89; sees CY 2015 gaap net revenue $4.14 billion
* Sees CY 2015 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15; sees CY 2015 non-gaap net revenue $4.40 billion
* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.37; sees Q1 gaap net revenue $1.14 billion
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05; sees Q1 non-gaap net revenue $640 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $777.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: