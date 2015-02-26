BRIEF-Gap Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.75

Feb 26 Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Gap Inc Q4 sales $4.71 billion, up 3 percent

* Gap Inc sees 2015 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.80

* Gap Inc sees estimated negative impact of about 6 percent points, or $0.16/share, due to foreign currency fluctuations in 2015

* Gap Inc sees 2015 capital spending to be approximately $800 million

* Gap Inc approves $1 billion share repurchase authorization

* Gap Inc intends to increase annual dividend to $0.92 per share in 2015 from current annual dividend of $0.88 per share

* Gap Inc sees negative impact of about 4 percent points, or $0.13/share due to delayed merchandise receipts at west coast ports in 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/SSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: