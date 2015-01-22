版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Starbucks names Kevin Johnson COO

Jan 22 Starbucks Corp

* Director Kevin Johnson to become president and chief operating officer on march 1

* Johnson to replace long-time executive Troy Alstead Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)
