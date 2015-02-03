BRIEF-GM January U.S. sales up 18.3 pct

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 General Motors Co
* Says January U.S. sales up 18.3 percent at 202,786 vehicles
* Size pickup trucks sales up 22 percent in U.S.
* GM says all vehicle inventory at Jan end 732,470 units versus 737,444 at Dec end
* GM says estimated 2015 seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicle sales 16.5 - 17.0 million
* GM U.S. sales exec credits consumer confidence, expanding economy and low fuel prices for Jan sales
* GM says estimates U.S. industry annual selling rate for January at 16.6 million vehicles
* GM January U.S. sales increase narrowly beat expectations of 10 analysts polled by Reuters Source text : (bit.ly/1KnWMdU)
Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.