BRIEF-GM January U.S. sales up 18.3 pct

Feb 3 General Motors Co

* Says January U.S. sales up 18.3 percent at 202,786 vehicles

* Size pickup trucks sales up 22 percent in U.S.

* GM says all vehicle inventory at Jan end 732,470 units versus 737,444 at Dec end

* GM says estimated 2015 seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicle sales 16.5 - 17.0 million

* GM U.S. sales exec credits consumer confidence, expanding economy and low fuel prices for Jan sales

* GM says estimates U.S. industry annual selling rate for January at 16.6 million vehicles

* GM January U.S. sales increase narrowly beat expectations of 10 analysts polled by Reuters Source text : (bit.ly/1KnWMdU)

(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)