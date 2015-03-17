BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics' Phase 3 study of NKTR-102 fails to show significant improvement in overall survival

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Nektar Therapeutics :
* Phase 3 study of NKTR-102 in patients with advanced breast cancer fails to show statistically significant improvement in overall survival
* Significant survival benefit observed in sub-groups having patients with brain metastases, patients with baseline liver metastases
* Says secondary endpoints in beacon study also did not achieve statistical significance
* Says plans to explore potential regulatory pathways in U.S. And Europe for NKTR-102Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company