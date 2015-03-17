BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics' Phase 3 study of NKTR-102 fails to show significant improvement in overall survival

March 17 Nektar Therapeutics :

* Phase 3 study of NKTR-102 in patients with advanced breast cancer fails to show statistically significant improvement in overall survival

* Significant survival benefit observed in sub-groups having patients with brain metastases, patients with baseline liver metastases

* Says secondary endpoints in beacon study also did not achieve statistical significance

* Says plans to explore potential regulatory pathways in U.S. And Europe for NKTR-102