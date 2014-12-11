BRIEF-U.S. Treasury sold 4.4 mln shares of First Bancorp recovering about $22 mln

Dec 11 U.S. Treasury -

* U.S. Treasury says continues to wind down investment in First Bancorp by selling additional shares of common stock

* U.S. Treasury sold 4.4 million shares of First Bancorp and recovered approximately $22 million for taxpayers

* U.S. Treasury says currently holds 15.3 million shares, or approximately 7.2 percent of First Bancorp common stock