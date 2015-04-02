版本:
BRIEF-ZappRx says raised $5.6 mln in funding

April 2 ZappRx -

* ZappRx says raised a $5.6 million series a round led by sr one, the venture arm of Glaxosmithkline

* Deal with Zafgen to help automate prescription management for patients with Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity

