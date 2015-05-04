版本:
中国
2015年 5月 4日

BRIEF-General Motors says to invest $174 mln in Fairfax plant

May 4 General Motors Co -

* To invest $174 million in Fairfax plant for new equipment and to support production of 2016 Chevrolet Malibu as part of U.S. Plant investment plans Further company coverage:
