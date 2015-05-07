BRIEF-Spain's Repsol sees downstream 2015 Ebitda at 2.8 bln-3 bln euros

May 7 Spain's Repsol :

* Says sees downstream Ebitda reaching 2.8 billion-3 billion euros ($3.17 billion-$3.40 billion) in 2015

* Repsol shares fell 2.8 percent on Thursday, despite a 74 percent rise in adjusted clean net profit for the first quarter, as the oil group's operating performance undershot analysts' expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)