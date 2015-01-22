BRIEF-Volkswagen, BMW, ChargePoint to create electric vehicle express charging corridors

Jan 22 Volkswagen Of America Inc

* Volkswagen, BMW and ChargePoint join forces to create electric vehicle express charging corridors on east and west coasts

* Installations have already begun on West Coast, with first location in San Diego county

* Target of nearly 100 DC fast charging ports in first phase, available by end of 2015