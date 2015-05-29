BRIEF-OHL sets aside further 9.28 pct of Mexican unit to back loan

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
* Says has set aside an additional 9.28 percent of its Mexican unit as a guarantee for a 5.21 billion peso (312 million euro) loan
* The total amount deposited to back the loan is now 33.53 percent of the unit, it added, following a steep decline in its Mexican subsidiary's shares to levels of October 2012 due to a fraud scandal in which the company denies wrongdoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez Cobos)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.