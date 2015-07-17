BRIEF-GE Q2 earnings from continuing operations $0.24/share

July 17 GE :
* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.24; Q2 net loss
$0.13/share including discontinued operations
* Q2 total revenues and other income $32.75 billion, up 2
percent
* Says raising 2015 goal for industrial operating EPS to
$1.13-1.20, GE capital verticals EPS on track for about $0.15
* Says Q2 industrial segment revenues $26.9 billion, 0%,
+5%organic
* Says Q2 orders +8%, +13% organic, with strong equipment
orders in aviation +37% and power & water +29%
* Says GE capital dispositions ahead of plan, $68 billion
signed year to date; ENI (ex. liquidity) at $179 billion
* Says quarter-end backlog of $272 billion, +8% versus.
2Q'14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $28.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GE's Immelt says environment remains one of slow growth
and volatility, particularly in growth markets, while the U.S.
is gradually improving
Source text: invent.ge/1CKYDvH
