BRIEF-Alibaba Group Non-GAAP diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30 was $0.59

Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Says During Qtr,
Gmv Transacted On China Retail Marketplaces Was $109 Billion, An
Increase Of34% Year
* Non-Gaap diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30 RMB3.68, or
$0.59
* Quarterly revenue RMB20.25 billion, or $3.27 billion, an
increase of 28% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.39
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says during qtr, GMV transacted on China Retail
Marketplaces was $109 Billion, an increase of34% year-over-year
* Qtrly mobile GMV reached $60 billion, an increase of 125%
year-over-year; mobile GMV accounted for 55% of total GMV
transacted on china retail marketplaces
* China retail marketplaces had 367 million annual active
buyers in twelve months ended june 30 versus 350 million in
twelve months ended march 31
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: