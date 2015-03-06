版本:
British Airways flight turns back to London after technical fault

LONDON, March 6 British Airways flight BA49 to Seattle returned to London's Heathrow airport on Friday after a mid-air technical fault, a spokesman for the airline said.

"It's returning to Heathrow due to a suspected technical issue. It's a precautionary measure," he said.

He added that the issue detected on the Boeing 777 aircraft was believed to be minor and it was due to land imminently. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon)
