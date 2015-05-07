BRIEF-Spain's OHL falls sharply on concerns over Mexico unit

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :
* Shares fell 8 percent to 18.55 euros at 0711 GMT after shares in its Mexican unit closed down nearly 12 percent on the Mexican stock exchange on Wednesday
* Shares of the Mexican unit fell after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months