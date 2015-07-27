BRIEF-Ryanair asks rivals to help cut out price-comparison sites

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Ryanair
* CFO says loss of revenue due to lack of car hire partner 'wont be hugely material'; expects to have replacement for Hertz by Oct 1
* CEO says has written to other big four airlines with proposal to display each others prices on web sites; says sees no sense in third-party price comparison web sites Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company