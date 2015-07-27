版本:
BRIEF-Ryanair asks rivals to help cut out price-comparison sites

July 27 Ryanair

* CFO says loss of revenue due to lack of car hire partner 'wont be hugely material'; expects to have replacement for Hertz by Oct 1

* CEO says has written to other big four airlines with proposal to display each others prices on web sites; says sees no sense in third-party price comparison web sites Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

