BRIEF-Ryanair says ancilliary revenue growth to improve from October

July 27 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* CEO tells analysts that ancilliary revenue is expected to "trend upwards" following the roll-out of customer relationship management technology in October Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

