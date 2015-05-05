BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 5 Kinross Gold Corp :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $781.4 million versus $817.4 million

* Sees 2015 production of 2.4-2.6 million au eq. oz.

* Sees 2015 production cost of sales $ 720-$780 per au eq. oz

* Sees 2015 all-in sustaining cost $1,000-$1,100 per au eq. oz.

* Sees 2015 total capital expenditures of $725 million

* Q1 production of 629,360 gold equivalent ounces versus 664,690 ounces

* Q1 all-in sustaining cost per aueq. oz. sold decreased to $964 versus $1,001

* Says firmly on track to meet production guidance for the year 2015, is tracking below guidance on both cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost

* Says lower power costs and favorable foreign exchange rates contributed to a continued decline Inparacatu's cost of sales in Q1

* Says Maricunga operations are expected to restart in June, with no anticipated change to regional guidance

* Alternate routes to the Maricunga mine have now been established

* Says mining and crushing operations at Maricunga expected to re-start in June using an additional backup power plant, with main power lines expected to be back in operation in September

* Says loss of production from temporary suspension of Maricunga operations expected to be largely offset by lower-than-expected impact on Paracatu's production from power rationing in brazil

