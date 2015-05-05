BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 5 Kinross Gold Corp :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $781.4 million versus $817.4 million
* Sees 2015 production of 2.4-2.6 million au eq. oz.
* Sees 2015 production cost of sales $ 720-$780 per au eq.
oz
* Sees 2015 all-in sustaining cost $1,000-$1,100 per au eq.
oz.
* Sees 2015 total capital expenditures of $725 million
* Q1 production of 629,360 gold equivalent ounces versus
664,690 ounces
* Q1 all-in sustaining cost per aueq. oz. sold decreased to
$964 versus $1,001
* Says firmly on track to meet production guidance for the
year 2015, is tracking below guidance on both cost of sales and
all-in sustaining cost
* Says lower power costs and favorable foreign exchange
rates contributed to a continued decline Inparacatu's cost of
sales in Q1
* Says Maricunga operations are expected to restart in June,
with no anticipated change to regional guidance
* Alternate routes to the Maricunga mine have now been
established
* Says mining and crushing operations at Maricunga expected
to re-start in June using an additional backup power plant, with
main power lines expected to be back in operation in September
* Says loss of production from temporary suspension of
Maricunga operations expected to be largely offset by
lower-than-expected impact on Paracatu's production from power
rationing in brazil
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $763.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $3.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
