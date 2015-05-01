BRIEF-Tesla moves into batteries that store energy for homes, businesses

May 1 Tesla Motors Inc TSLA.O:
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "our goal is to fundamentally
change the way the world uses energy on an extreme scale"
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "lead installation partner for
home battery will be solarcity, but there will be many others"
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "we expect to make many
gigafactories"
* Tesla's Musk says will start moderate volume production of
home batteries later this year
* Scale batteries have already been sold to select customers
* Tesla's Musk says batteries will be made in fremont
factory at first and then transitioned to gigafactory next year
* Tesla says stationary batteries will be in select
international markets later this year
* Musk says Tesla is making 'slow but steady progress in
japan'
* Musk says Tesla expects to have low but growing gross
margin in battery products in q4
* Musk says battery products will be 'materially profitable
probably some time next year'
* Tesla's selling price for Powerwall home battery to
installers is $3500 for 10kwh and $3000 for 7kwh (price excludes
inverter and installation)
Further company coverage: TSLA.O