公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Spain's Sacyr does not rule out "corporate deals" in US

June 11 Spain's Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique:

* Says he does not rule out any "corporate deals" in the United States to boost growth of the company's industrial unit

* "Our aim is to boost, very significantly, our turnover and profitability," Manrique said during Sacyr's shareholders' meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)

