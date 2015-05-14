版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 14日 星期四 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics says SAGE-547 achieves 77 pct response rate in Phase 1/2 trial

May 14 Sage Therapeutics

* Sage-547 demonstrated robust activity, with 77 percent response rate in evaluable patients with super-refractory status epilepticus

* Overall, 64 percent of patients experienced at least 1 serious adverse event, none drug-related determined by safety review committee

* Phase 3 status trial expected to initiate by mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐