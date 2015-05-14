BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics says SAGE-547 achieves 77 pct response rate in Phase 1/2 trial

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
May 14 Sage Therapeutics
* Sage-547 demonstrated robust activity, with 77 percent response rate in evaluable patients with super-refractory status epilepticus
* Overall, 64 percent of patients experienced at least 1 serious adverse event, none drug-related determined by safety review committee
* Phase 3 status trial expected to initiate by mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP