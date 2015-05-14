BRIEF-GM to invest $1 bln in Warren Technical Center Campus

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
May 14 General Motors Co -
* Says will invest $1 billion in Warren Technical Center Campus; project begins this month with work continuing through 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1G9qBkC
Further company coverage:
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP