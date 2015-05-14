版本:
BRIEF-GM to invest $1 bln in Warren Technical Center Campus

May 14 General Motors Co -

* Says will invest $1 billion in Warren Technical Center Campus; project begins this month with work continuing through 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1G9qBkC

