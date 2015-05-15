版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Alder Biopharma says its single IV dose of ALD403 shows efficacy in treating migraine

May 15 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Announced six-month follow-up data from phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of ald403

* Single iv dose of ald403 demonstrates efficacy over six months for preventive treatment of migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

