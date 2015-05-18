BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Q4 adj shr $0.49

May 18 Take-Two Interactive Software
* Two interactive software- q4 gaap revenue grew 54% to
$300.1 million; q4 non-gaap revenue grew 83% to $427.7 million;
q4 earnings per share $2.99; q4 non-gaap earnings per share
$0.49
* Two interactive software inc - sees q1 non-gaap net
revenue $325 - $350 million; sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share
$0.25 to $0.35
* Two interactive software inc - sees fy 2016 non-gaap net
revenue $1.3 - $1.4 billion; sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per
share $0.75 to $1.00
* Two interactive software inc - board increases share
repurchase authorization to 10 million shares
