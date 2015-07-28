BRIEF-CONSOL Energy reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37

July 28 Consol Energy Inc -
* Q2 loss per share $2.64; Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.37;
Q2 total revenue and other income $648.9 million versus $937.4
million
* Q2 net loss includes $829 million pre-tax impairment in
carrying value of CONSOL's shallow oil and natural gas assets
* E&P division achieved production of 75.5 bcfe in q2, up
45% from 51.9 bcfe produced in year-earlier quarter
* Sees q3 gas production about 75 - 79 bcfe
* 2015 gas production guidance remains at 300 - 310 bcfe;
continues to expect 2016 annual gas production to grow by 20%
* Sees 2015 E&P capital budget of $800 million, $120 million
lower than previous guidance; sees 2016 e&p capital budget about
$400 - $500 million
* Due to continued degradation of metallurgical coal prices,
putting MetCo IPO on hold, which was to occur early in q4 2015
* Evaluating MetCo assets as potential drop down into CNXC,
also evaluating possibility of partnering with third party to
grow asset through consolidation
* Expects to make a decision regarding its Buchanan asset by
year-end 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $798.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
