BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa sells assets to Abengoa Yield for 277 mln euros

TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference
NEW YORK, May 8 Hedge fund investor Keith
Meister of Corvex Management LP on Monday kicked off the year's
most prominent investment conference by laying out the case for
CenturyLink Inc shares, which he believes have an upside
of 43 percent.
Fine Capital Partners founder Debra Fine said she sees the
fair value of DHX Media's shares at C$20 to C$30 and
the company's EBITDA more than doubling in four years because
children’s content is valuable and in demand. She said that the