版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 27日 星期一 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa sells assets to Abengoa Yield for 277 mln euros

July 27 Spain's Abengoa

* Says sells its fourth packet of assets, consisting of two solar power plants in Spain, to its Abengoa Yield affiliate for 277 million euros ($306 million) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1IAh2Oi] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐