BRIEF-Czech Moneta Money Bank says prices IPO at CZK 68 per share, bank valued at $1.47 bln

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Moneta Money Bank, a freshly renamed from GE Money Bank , says prices IPO at CZK 68 per share, bottom of range
* Pricing confirms Reuters report on Thursday
* Estimated net proceeds for selling shareholder, GE, is CZK 16.99 billion
* Bank valued at 34.75 billion crowns($1.47 billion)
* 51 percent or 260.61 million shares sold in offering, additional 7.65 pct provided in overallotment option
* Conditional trading on Prague Stock Exchange starts on Friday
* Biggest Prague IPO since 2008 ($1 = 23.6930 Czech crowns)
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
* Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock