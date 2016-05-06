版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Czech Moneta Money Bank says prices IPO at CZK 68 per share, bank valued at $1.47 bln

* Moneta Money Bank, a freshly renamed from GE Money Bank , says prices IPO at CZK 68 per share, bottom of range

* Pricing confirms Reuters report on Thursday

* Estimated net proceeds for selling shareholder, GE, is CZK 16.99 billion

* Bank valued at 34.75 billion crowns($1.47 billion)

* 51 percent or 260.61 million shares sold in offering, additional 7.65 pct provided in overallotment option

* Conditional trading on Prague Stock Exchange starts on Friday

* Biggest Prague IPO since 2008 ($1 = 23.6930 Czech crowns)

