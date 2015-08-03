BRIEF-AIG Q2 earnings $1.32 per share

Aug 3 AIG :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.32
* Q2 after-tax operating earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 book value per share excluding aoci and dta of $62.22
increased 10 percent from the prior year quarter
* Q2 property casualty combined ratio 98.8 percent versus
96.5 percent last year
* Q2 property casualty net premiums written $5.58 billion
versus $5.81 billion last year
* Says board declared a 124 percent increase in the
quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share
* Says board authorized repurchase of additional shares of
AIG common stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $5
billion
* Says Monday's announcement of repurchase of additional
shares brings AIG's remaining share repurchase authorization to
about $6.3 billion
