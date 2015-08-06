BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q2 loss $0.89 per share

Aug 5 XPO Logistics Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.89

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q2 net revenue up 317.2 percent to $508.6 million

* Sees 2015 annual revenue run rate of at least $9.5 billion by Dec. 31, 2015

* Sees 2015 annual EBITDA run rate of at least $625 million by Dec 31, 2015

* Sees FY 2019 revenue of about $23 billion

* Sees FY 2019 EBITDA of about $1.5 billion

* Says in North America, working on securing some very large, multi-year last mile contracts that company is uniquely qualified to handle

