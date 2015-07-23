BRIEF-GM reports Q2 earnings per share excluding items of $1.29

July 23 GM -

* Q2 earnings per share excluding items $1.29; Q2 earnings per share $0.67; Q2 net income $1.1 billion versus $200 million last year; Q2 net revenue $38.2 billion versus $39.6 billion

* Affirms 2015 outlook

* Q2 special items $1.1 billion, or $0.62 per share including $0.6 billion related to previously announced currency devaluation in Venezuela

* Q2 special items include $0.1 billion for cost of ignition switch compensation program

* Q2 operating profit $2.9 billion versus $1.4 billion year ago; Q2 operating profit margin 7.5 percent

* Q2 N. America operating profit $2.8 billion; Q2 N. America operating profit margin 10.5 percent

* Q2 china profit margin 10.2 percent; Q2 china retail sales down 1.4 percent

* First half 2015 N. America operating profit margin 9.7 percent; First half 2015 operating profit $5 billion

* Second half 2015 to have higher operating profit than first half

* Q2 special items also include $0.4 billion for asset impairments mostly for GM Thailand