BRIEF-McDonald's lays off 135 employees in Oak Brook in July

Aug 6 McDonald's Corp :

* Says laid off 135 employees at corporate center in Oak Brook, Illinois, in July as part of broad restructuring plan

* Says also laid off about 90 overseas employees in Europe and Asia in July Further company coverage:

