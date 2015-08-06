BRIEF-Zynga Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

Aug 6 Zynga Inc :

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q2 GAAP revenue $199.9 million, versus $153.2 million

* Q2 bookings $174.5 million versus $175.1 million last year

* Q2 average daily bookings per average dau up to $0.091 from $0.071

* Average monthly unique payers (MUPS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 1.0 million, versus 1.4 million

* Average daily active users (DAUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 21 million, compared to 27 million

* Average monthly active users (MAUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 83 million, compared to 121 million

* Average monthly unique users (MUUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 62 million, compared to 82 million

* Q3 revenue is projected to be in the range of $175 million to $190 million

* Q3 net loss per share is projected to be $0.03

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 to $0.01

* Q3 bookings are projected to be in the range of $155 million to $170 million

* Incurred a restructuring charge of $12 million in second quarter of 2015 due to cost reduction plan

* Now estimate we will incur a total of $22 million to $32 million total pre-tax restructuring expenses

* Expect to incur approximately $10 million to $20 million in remaining pre-tax restructuring expenses Q4 and Q1

Further company coverage: