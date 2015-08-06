BRIEF-Zynga Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Zynga Inc :
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q2 GAAP revenue $199.9 million, versus $153.2 million
* Q2 bookings $174.5 million versus $175.1 million last year
* Q2 average daily bookings per average dau up to $0.091 from $0.071
* Average monthly unique payers (MUPS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 1.0 million, versus 1.4 million
* Average daily active users (DAUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 21 million, compared to 27 million
* Average monthly active users (MAUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 83 million, compared to 121 million
* Average monthly unique users (MUUS) in the second quarter of 2015 were 62 million, compared to 82 million
* Q3 revenue is projected to be in the range of $175 million to $190 million
* Q3 net loss per share is projected to be $0.03
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 to $0.01
* Q3 bookings are projected to be in the range of $155 million to $170 million
* Incurred a restructuring charge of $12 million in second quarter of 2015 due to cost reduction plan
* Now estimate we will incur a total of $22 million to $32 million total pre-tax restructuring expenses
* Expect to incur approximately $10 million to $20 million in remaining pre-tax restructuring expenses Q4 and Q1
Further company coverage:
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.