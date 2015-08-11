版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa wins $17.3 mln contract in Mexico

Aug 11 Spain's Abengoa :

* Says it has won a contract worth $17.3 million from the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission to engineer and construct a new 21.1 kilometre transmission network in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

