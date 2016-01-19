版本:
BRIEF-Ryanair says will likely exercise all 100 options on 737 Max order

Jan 19 Ryanair

* CFO says "likely we will exercise all" 100 options on Boeing 737 max in addition to 100 firm orders Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

