公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Delta CEO says sees record demand this summer

June 2 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Says demand is strong, sees all time record this summer; making record margins Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

