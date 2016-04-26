版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says confident Alfa Romeo brand will do well in China

April 26 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* confident about future introduction of Alfa Romeo brand to Chinese market, says concerns about that market overplayed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

