2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Ferrari chairman says FY guidance cautious, may exceed targets

May 2 Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results conference call:

* FY guidance is cautious as company adjusts to the reporting cycles of being a standalone company

* may exceed all targets given for this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

