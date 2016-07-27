版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 16:56 BJT

BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says broadband JV with Fastweb open to other partners

July 27 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo says:

* broadband JV with Fastweb open to other partners Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

