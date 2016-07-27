BRIEF-Telecom Italia, Fastweb JV open to commercial partners, not equity investors - source

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 27 Telecom Italia:
* a company source clarifies broadband JV with Fastweb open to other commercial partners, not to equity investors
* CEO Flavio Cattaneo earlier said the JV was open to other partners, but he wasn't aware if there was any other party interested in investing in infrastructure
* Telecom Italia and Fastweb said on Tuesday they have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Paola Arosio)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.